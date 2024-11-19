Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels @ Chicago State Cougars

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 2-1, Chicago State 0-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jones Convocation Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Chicago State will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at 7:00 p.m. ET at Jones Convocation Center. The Cougars are looking for their season's first win.

Chicago State is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 149.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a serious blow against San Fran. on Saturday, falling 82-37. The Cougars were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 44-12.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Chicago State struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as San Fran. racked up 20.

Meanwhile, Eastern Kentucky came up short against Clemson on Tuesday and fell 75-62. The loss was the Colonels' first of the season.

Devontae Blanton put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 10 for 15 en route to 23 points plus six rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (66.7%).

Chicago State's defeat dropped their record down to 0-4. As for Eastern Kentucky, their loss was their first of the season and makes their record 2-1.

Chicago State came up short against Eastern Kentucky in their previous matchup back in February, falling 86-73. Will Chicago State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Eastern Kentucky is a big 7.5-point favorite against Chicago State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colonels as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Eastern Kentucky won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.