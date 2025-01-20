Who's Playing

FDU Knights @ Chicago State Cougars

Current Records: FDU 6-13, Chicago State 2-17

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, January 20, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jones Convocation Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the FDU Knights and the Chicago State Cougars are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Jones Convocation Center. The Knights are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.2 points per game this season.

On Saturday, FDU couldn't handle CCSU and fell 71-60. The Knights have struggled against the Blue Devils recently, as the game was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Chicago State). They took down Le Moyne 88-72 on Saturday. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Cougars considering their 52-point performance the matchup before.

Chicago State was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Le Moyne only posted 11.

FDU's loss dropped their record down to 6-13. As for Chicago State, their victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 2-17.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: FDU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.2 points per game. It's a different story for Chicago State, though, as they've been averaging only 60.1. The only thing between FDU and another offensive beatdown is Chicago State. Will they be able to keep them contained?

FDU and Chicago State were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in January of 2024, but FDU came up empty-handed after a 75-74 defeat. Can FDU avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Chicago State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.