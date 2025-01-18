Who's Playing

Le Moyne Dolphins @ Chicago State Cougars

Current Records: Le Moyne 6-12, Chicago State 1-17

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Jones Convocation Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Le Moyne Dolphins and the Chicago State Cougars are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jones Convocation Center. The Dolphins are no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Having struggled with four losses in a row, Le Moyne finally turned things around against Mercyhurst on Sunday. They took down the Lakers 79-63.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for Chicago State, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 68-52 loss to Stonehill on Sunday. The Cougars have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Chicago State struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Stonehill racked up 18.

Le Moyne's victory bumped their record up to 6-12. As for Chicago State, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-17.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Le Moyne hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.3 points per game. It's a different story for Chicago State, though, as they've been averaging only 58.6. The only thing between Le Moyne and another offensive beatdown is Chicago State. Will they be able to keep them contained?