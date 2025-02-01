Who's Playing

LIU Sharks @ Chicago State Cougars

Current Records: LIU 10-13, Chicago State 2-20

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the LIU Sharks and the Chicago State Cougars are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jones Convocation Center. Both have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses apiece.

LIU is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 127.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 63-50 hit to the loss column at the hands of CCSU on Thursday. The matchup marked the Sharks' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Meanwhile, Chicago State ended up a good deal behind CCSU on Sunday and lost 81-64.

LIU's defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-13. As for Chicago State, their loss dropped their record down to 2-20.

Looking forward, LIU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They haven't treated fans well this season (a 10-14 ensrues that), but at least they enjoy a 13-8-1 record against the spread.

LIU beat Chicago State 53-39 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for LIU since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

LIU is a 3.5-point favorite against Chicago State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sharks as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 129.5 points.

Series History

LIU won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.