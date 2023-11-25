Who's Playing

UT Martin Skyhawks @ Chicago State Cougars

Current Records: UT Martin 4-2, Chicago State 2-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Jones Convocation Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The UT Martin Skyhawks will head out on the road to face off against the Chicago State Cougars at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jones Convocation Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

On Wednesday, it was close, but the Skyhawks sidestepped the Lions for a 105-103 win. Having forecasted a close win for UT Martin, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Meanwhile, Chicago State finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They slipped by the Bears 84-83 on Wednesday.

The Skyhawks have yet to lose a matchup at home this season, leaving them with a 4-2 record. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 99.7 points per game. As for the Cougars, their win bumped their record up to 2-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UT Martin have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Chicago State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

UT Martin barely slipped by Chicago State in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, winning 75-74. The rematch might be a little tougher for UT Martin since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UT Martin won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.