Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Chicago State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 36-27 lead against UT-Rio Grande Valley.

Chicago State came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros @ Chicago State Cougars

Current Records: UT-Rio Grande Valley 3-8, Chicago State 5-9

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Jones Convocation Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Chicago State is 0-10 against UT-Rio Grande Valley since January of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. The Chicago State Cougars will be home for the holidays to greet the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at 8:00 p.m. ET at Jones Convocation Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Chicago State will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Chicago State fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back victories it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They skirted by the Beacons 63-62 on Saturday thanks to a clutch driving layup from Wesley Cardet Jr. with 3 seconds left in the second quarter.

Chicago State can attribute much of their success to Cardet Jr., who scored 28 points along with six rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jahsean Corbett, who scored 14 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UT-Rio Grande Valley last Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 86-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Islanders. UT-Rio Grande Valley found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 15 to 4 on offense.

The Cougars have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 5-9 record this season. As for the Vaqueros, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-8 record this season.

Chicago State couldn't quite finish off UT-Rio Grande Valley when the teams last played back in January and fell 85-82. Will Chicago State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Chicago State is a 3-point favorite against UT-Rio Grande Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

Series History

UT-Rio Grande Valley has won all of the games they've played against Chicago State in the last 6 years.