Who's Playing

Hartford @ Chicago State

Current Records: Hartford 5-22; Chicago State 10-18

What to Know

The Chicago State Cougars' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Hartford Hawks at 3 p.m. ET Feb. 19 at Jones Convocation Center. Chicago State is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

The Cougars took their matchup at home on Friday with ease, bagging a 103-56 win over the Calumet College Crimson Wave.

Meanwhile, Hartford came up short against the Merrimack Warriors on Thursday, falling 67-59.

Chicago State's victory lifted them to 10-18 while Hartford's defeat dropped them down to an irreparable 5-22. We'll see if Chicago State can repeat their recent success or if Hartford bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Jones Convocation Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Chicago State won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.