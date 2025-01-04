Who's Playing

Arizona Wildcats @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Arizona 7-5, Cincinnati 10-2

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Arizona Wildcats are set to tip at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fifth Third Arena. The Bearcats will be looking to keep their 11-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Cincinnati is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Kansas State just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Monday. They fell just short of the Wildcats by a score of 70-67. The Bearcats didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their defeat, Cincinnati saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Dillon Mitchell, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Arizona aren't just finding success at home, as their game on Monday extended their overall winning streak to three. They walked away with a 90-81 victory over TCU.

Caleb Love was nothing short of spectacular: he went 11 for 17 en route to 33 points plus seven assists and seven rebounds. The contest was his third in a row with at least 22.4 points. Henri Veesaar was another key player, going 6 for 7 en route to 15 points plus six rebounds.

Arizona was working as a unit and finished the game with 28 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 23 assists in three consecutive matches.

Cincinnati's loss dropped their record down to 10-2. As for Arizona, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a massive bump to their 7-5 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Cincinnati has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Arizona struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Going forward, Cincinnati is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. This contest will be their 13th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-6 against the spread).

Odds

Cincinnati is a 3-point favorite against Arizona, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Arizona won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.