Who's Playing

Bradley Braves @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Bradley 21-10, Cincinnati 18-13

How To Watch

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats and the Bradley Braves are set to clash at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fifth Third Arena in a Big 12 postseason contest. The stakes are high as both teams are all in, both fighting to extend their postseason success.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Cincinnati ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They skirted by San Fran. 73-72 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Simas Lukosius with 4 seconds left in the third quarter.

Lukosius was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 8 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points and 2 assists. He didn't help Cincinnati's cause all that much against Baylor last Thursday but the same can't be said for this match. Less helpful for Cincinnati was John Newman III's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Bradley earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. They came out on top against Loyola Chi. by a score of 74-62.

Bradley got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Malevy Leons out in front who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds. Leons didn't help Bradley's cause all that much against Drake two weeks ago but the same can't be said for this game. Duke Deen was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

Cincinnati pushed their record up to 21-14 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.7 points per game. As for Bradley, their victory bumped their record up to 23-11.

Looking forward, Cincinnati is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

Cincinnati is a 5-point favorite against Bradley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.