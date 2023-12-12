Who's Playing

Bryant Bulldogs @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Bryant 6-5, Cincinnati 7-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Cincinnati will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Bryant Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET at Fifth Third Arena. Cincinnati will be looking to keep their 12-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.4% worse than the opposition, a fact Cincinnati found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 84-79 to the Musketeers. The loss put an end to Cincinnati's undefeated start to the season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from John Newman III, who scored 18 points along with eight rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Newman III has scored all season. Jizzle James was another key contributor, scoring 19 points.

Meanwhile, Bryant unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 86-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Seawolves.

The Bearcats' defeat dropped their record down to 7-1. As for the Bulldogs, their loss dropped their record down to 6-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Cincinnati hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 86.2 points per game. However, it's not like Bryant struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for Cincinnati against Bryant when the teams last played back in December of 2022 as the squad secured a 97-71 win. Will Cincinnati repeat their success, or does Bryant have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Cincinnati is a big 19-point favorite against Bryant, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 18.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152 points.

Series History

Cincinnati has won both of the games they've played against Bryant in the last 2 years.