Halftime Report

Dayton is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 35-29 lead against Cincinnati.

If Dayton keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-2 in no time. On the other hand, Cincinnati will have to make due with an 8-2 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Dayton Flyers @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Dayton 7-2, Cincinnati 8-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Dayton has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Cincinnati Bearcats in a holiday battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Heritage Bank Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Saturday, the Flyers earned a 82-70 win over the Trojans.

Dayton can attribute much of their success to DaRon Holmes II, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 17 rebounds. That's the first time this season that Holmes II pulled down ten or more rebounds. Kobe Elvis was another key contributor, scoring 24 points.

Cincinnati has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five contests by 24 points or more this season. They put a hurting on the Bulldogs at home to the tune of 85-53. The score was close at the half, but Cincinnati pulled away in the second half with 55 points.

Aziz Bandaogo was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 12 points and 17 rebounds. Those 17 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was John Newman III, who scored 11 points along with five rebounds.

The Flyers are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 7-2 record this season. As for the Bearcats, they pushed their record up to 8-1 with that win, which was their 13th straight at home dating back to last season.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Dayton just can't miss this season, having made 47.5% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Cincinnati struggles in that department as they've made 47% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, Dayton is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points.

Odds

Dayton is a 5-point favorite against Cincinnati, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flyers as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136 points.

