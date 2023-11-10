Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Detroit 0-1, Cincinnati 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $75.49

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats will be playing at home against the Detroit Titans at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Fifth Third Arena. Detroit took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Cincinnati, who comes in off a win.

Cincinnati took care of business in their home opener on Monday. They walked away with a 69-58 win over the Flames.

Cincinnati got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Dan Skillings Jr. out in front who earned 13 points along with 8 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Day Day Thomas, who earned 15 points along with 3 steals.

Detroit kicked off their season on the road on Monday and hit a couple of potholes. They took a serious blow against the Rockets, falling 94-60. The over/under was set at 153.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Bearcats' victory bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Titans, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.

Going forward, the game looks promising for Cincinnati, as the team is favored by a full 24.5 points. They finished last season with a 19-11 record against the spread.

Cincinnati strolled past Detroit in their previous matchup back in December of 2022 by a score of 72-54. Will Cincinnati repeat their success, or does Detroit have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Cincinnati is a big 24.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bearcats, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 22-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

Series History

Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.