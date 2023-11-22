Who's Playing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Georgia Tech 2-1, Cincinnati 4-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

Georgia Tech has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Wednesday. They will take on the Cincinnati Bearcats at 7:00 p.m. ET at Fifth Third Arena. Georgia Tech might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Tuesday.

The point spread may have favored Georgia Tech last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the River Hawks by a score of 74-71.

The losing side was boosted by Dallan 'Deebo' Coleman, who scored 24 points along with 5 rebounds and 1 assist. Less helpful for Georgia Tech was Miles Kelly's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati put another one in the bag on Sunday to keep their perfect season alive. They blew past the Norse 90-66. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, as Cincinnati did.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Cincinnati to victory, but perhaps none more so than Dan Skillings Jr., who scored 25 points along with 9 rebounds. Viktor Lakhin was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 14 points and 14 rebounds.

The Yellow Jackets' defeat dropped their record down to 2-1. As for the Bearcats, they have yet to lose a contest at home this season, leaving them with a 4-0 record.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Georgia Tech hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81 points per game. However, it's not like Cincinnati struggles in that department as they've been even better at 84.2 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.