Who's Playing

Howard Bison @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Howard 3-5, Cincinnati 6-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats will face off against the Howard Bison at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Fifth Third Arena. The Bearcats will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Cincinnati is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Villanova just ended the team's six-game winning streak on Tuesday. They fell 68-60 to the Wildcats. The contest marked the Bearcats' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Cincinnati's loss came about despite a quality game from Jizzle James, who earned 19 points in addition to five assists.

Meanwhile, Howard entered their matchup against Mt St Mary's on Saturday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Howard took a 79-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of Mt St Mary's. The Bison just can't catch a break and have now endured three defeats in a row.

Having lost for the first time this season, Cincinnati fell to 6-1. As for Howard, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 3-5.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Cincinnati hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Howard, though, as they've been averaging 15.4. Given Cincinnati's sizable advantage in that area, Howard will need to find a way to close that gap.

Cincinnati beat Howard 86-81 when the teams last played back in November of 2023. Does Cincinnati have another victory up their sleeve, or will Howard turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.