Who's Playing

Iowa State Cyclones @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Iowa State 18-5, Cincinnati 15-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Iowa State Cyclones and the Cincinnati Bearcats are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 13th at Fifth Third Arena. Iowa State's defense has only allowed 62.1 points per game this season, so the Bearcats' offense will have their work cut out for them.

On Saturday, the Cyclones were able to grind out a solid victory over the Horned Frogs, taking the game 71-59. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Iowa State.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Iowa State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Curtis Jones, who scored 13 points along with two steals. Tre King was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.

Meanwhile, the Bearcats came up short against the Cougars on Saturday and fell 67-62.

Despite their defeat, Cincinnati saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. John Newman III, who dropped a double-double on ten points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

The Cyclones pushed their record up to 18-5 with that win, which was their 14th straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.9 points per game. As for the Bearcats, their loss dropped their record down to 15-8.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Tuesday as Iowa State and the Bearcats are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Iowa State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79 points per game. However, it's not like Cincinnati struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Iowa State and the Bearcats were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in December of 2016, but the Cyclones came up empty-handed after a 55-54 defeat. Can Iowa State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Cincinnati and Iowa State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.