Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Cincinnati after losing three in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 34-27 lead against Kansas State.

If Cincinnati keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 17-12 in no time. On the other hand, Kansas State will have to make due with a 17-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Kansas State Wildcats @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Kansas State 17-11, Cincinnati 16-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Kansas State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Cincinnati Bearcats will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fifth Third Arena. Cincinnati took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Kansas State, who comes in off a win.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Kansas State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Monday. They snuck past the Mountaineers with a 94-90 win. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Kansas State can attribute much of their success to Tylor Perry, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points and 6 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Perry has scored all season. Cam Carter was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. They fell 67-59 to the Cougars. Cincinnati has not had much luck with the Cougars recently, as the team's come up short the last ten times they've met.

Cincinnati's defeat came about despite a quality game from Viktor Lakhin, who almost dropped a double-double on 11 points and nine rebounds. Lakhin didn't help Cincinnati's cause all that much against the Horned Frogs on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest.

The Wildcats' win bumped their record up to 17-11. As for the Bearcats, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 16-12 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kansas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cincinnati struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Kansas State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Cincinnati is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Kansas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 139 points.

Series History

Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.