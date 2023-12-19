Who's Playing

Merrimack Warriors @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Merrimack 5-6, Cincinnati 8-2

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Cincinnati. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Merrimack Warriors at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Fifth Third Arena. The timing is sure in Cincinnati's favor as the squad sits on 13 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Merrimack has not had much luck on the away from home, with four straight road losses.

Last Saturday, the Bearcats couldn't handle the Flyers and fell 82-68. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Cincinnati has scored all season.

Despite the defeat, Cincinnati had strong showings from Aziz Bandaogo, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 12 rebounds, and Simas Lukosius, who scored 14 points. Bandaogo has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last three times he's played. Less helpful for Cincinnati was Viktor Lakhin's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, Cincinnati were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 57 points in their last contest, Merrimack made sure to put some points up on the board against Felician last Saturday. The Warriors managed a 89-85 victory over the Golden Falcons.

The Bearcats' defeat dropped their record down to 8-2. As for the Warriors, their victory bumped their record up to 5-6.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Cincinnati haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.6 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Merrimack, though, as they've been averaging 14.4 turnovers per game. Given Cincinnati's sizeable advantage in that area, Merrimack will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Cincinnati is a big 18.5-point favorite against Merrimack, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 18.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.