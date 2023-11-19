Who's Playing

Northern Kentucky Norse @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Northern Kentucky 1-2, Cincinnati 3-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats will stay at home for another game and welcome the Northern Kentucky Norse at 2:00 p.m. ET on November 19th at Fifth Third Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both teams will really light up the scoreboard on Sunday.

Last Sunday, the Bearcats earned a 85-73 win over the Eagles.

Viktor Lakhin was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jizzle James, who earned 13 points.

Meanwhile, the Norse strolled past the Tigers with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 85-68.

The Bearcats pushed their record up to 3-0 with that win, which was their third straight at home. Despite that those victories, the team's offense hasn't been rolling: across that stretch, they only averaged 82.3 points per game. As for the Norse, their victory bumped their record up to 1-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Cincinnati have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Northern Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Cincinnati came up short against Northern Kentucky when the teams last played back in November of 2022, falling 64-51. Will Cincinnati have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky both have 1 win in their last 2 games.