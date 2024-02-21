Who's Playing

Okla. State Cowboys @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Okla. State 11-14, Cincinnati 16-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Okla. State Cowboys are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 21st at Fifth Third Arena. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

UCF typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Cincinnati proved too difficult a challenge. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Knights 76-74. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 18 to 8 on the offensive boards, as Cincinnati did.

Cincinnati relied on the efforts of Dan Skillings Jr., who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds, and Aziz Bandaogo, who scored 13 points along with eight rebounds and two blocks. Bandaogo didn't help Cincinnati's cause all that much against the Cyclones on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this match.

Meanwhile, even though BYU scored an imposing 83 points on Saturday, Okla. State still came out on top. The Cowboys walked away with a 93-83 win over the Cougars.

Okla. State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jamyron Keller, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds and two steals. Keller didn't help Okla. State's cause all that much against the Sooners last Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest. Brandon Garrison was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

The Bearcats' win bumped their record up to 16-9. As for the Cowboys, they pushed their record up to 11-14 with that win, which was their third straight at home.