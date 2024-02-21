Who's Playing

Okla. State Cowboys @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Okla. State 11-14, Cincinnati 16-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Okla. State Cowboys and the Cincinnati Bearcats are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 21st at Fifth Third Arena. Okla. State is no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses.

Even though BYU scored an imposing 83 points on Saturday, Okla. State still came out on top. The Cowboys took their contest against the Cougars 93-83. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.1% better than the opposition, as Okla. State's was.

Okla. State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jamyron Keller, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds and two steals. Keller didn't help Okla. State's cause all that much against the Sooners last Saturday but the same can't be said for this match. Brandon Garrison was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

UCF typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Cincinnati proved too difficult a challenge. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 76-74 win over the Knights.

Dan Skillings Jr. and Aziz Bandaogo were among the main playmakers for Cincinnati as the former scored 15 points along with eight rebounds and the latter scored 13 points along with eight rebounds and two blocks. Bandaogo didn't help Cincinnati's cause all that much against the Cyclones last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

The Cowboys' win bumped their record up to 11-14. As for the Bearcats, their win bumped their record up to 16-9.

Okla. State will be fighting an uphill battle on Wednesday as the experts have pegged them as the ten-point underdog. This contest will be their sixth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-1 against the spread).

Okla. State and the Bearcats pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, Cincinnati is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. Okla. State might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Cincinnati is a big 10-point favorite against Okla. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141 points.

