Who's Playing

TCU Horned Frogs @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: TCU 13-3, Cincinnati 12-4

How To Watch

What to Know

TCU has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The TCU Horned Frogs and the Cincinnati Bearcats will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Fifth Third Arena. Cincinnati is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop TCU in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 31.1% better than the opposition, a fact TCU proved on Saturday. They dodged a bullet and finished off the Cougars 68-67. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 8:14 mark of the first half, when TCU was facing a 23-11 deficit.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 27-27 at halftime, Cincinnati was not quite Baylor's equal in the second half on Saturday. The Bearcats fell just short of the Bears by a score of 62-59. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Cincinnati has scored all season.

Cincinnati's loss came about despite a quality game from Dan Skillings Jr., who scored 24 points along with six rebounds. Less helpful for Cincinnati was Simas Lukosius' abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

The Horned Frogs pushed their record up to 13-3 with that victory, which was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season. They've been dominating during the games in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 22.5 points. As for the Bearcats, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 12-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: TCU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cincinnati struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only TCU took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, Cincinnati is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. TCU might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Odds

Cincinnati is a 3-point favorite against TCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.