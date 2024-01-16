Who's Playing

Current Records: TCU 13-3, Cincinnati 12-4

What to Know

TCU has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The TCU Horned Frogs and the Cincinnati Bearcats will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Fifth Third Arena. Cincinnati took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on TCU, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 31.1% better than the opposition, a fact TCU proved on Saturday. They escaped with a win against the Cougars by the margin of a single free throw, 68-67. TCU was down 23-11 with 8:14 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy one-point win.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati's game on Saturday was all tied up 27-27 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell just short of the Bears by a score of 62-59. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Cincinnati has scored all season.

Cincinnati's defeat came about despite a quality game from Dan Skillings Jr., who scored 24 points along with six rebounds. Less helpful for Cincinnati was Simas Lukosius' abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

The Horned Frogs' victory was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 13-3. They've been dominating during the games in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 22.5 points. As for the Bearcats, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 12-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as TCU and Cincinnati are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. TCU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84 points per game. However, it's not like Cincinnati struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.