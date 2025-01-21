Who's Playing

Texas Tech Red Raiders @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Texas Tech 13-4, Cincinnati 12-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Cincinnati Bearcats are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Fifth Third Arena. The Red Raiders are looking to tack on another W to their five-game streak on the road dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, Texas Tech didn't have too much trouble with Arizona as they won 70-54.

JT Toppin was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 20 points and 16 rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Kansas State on Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround. Less helpful for Texas Tech was Elijah Hawkins' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Texas Tech smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Arizona only pulled down eight.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati beat Arizona State 67-60 on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Bearcats.

Cincinnati can attribute much of their success to Dillon Mitchell, who went 6 for 10 en route to 14 points plus three steals and two blocks. Mitchell continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Texas Tech is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-4 record this season. As for Cincinnati, their victory bumped their record up to 12-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Texas Tech has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cincinnati struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Going forward, Texas Tech is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep Texas Tech's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 0-1 record against the spread vs Cincinnati over their last one matchups.

Odds

Texas Tech is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Cincinnati, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.