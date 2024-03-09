Who's Playing

West Virginia Mountaineers @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: West Virginia 9-21, Cincinnati 17-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Cincinnati Bearcats and the West Virginia Mountaineers are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on March 9th at Fifth Third Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Cincinnati fought the good fight in their overtime game against Oklahoma on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Sooners by a score of 74-71. Cincinnati got off to an early lead (up 13 with 12:44 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jizzle James, who scored 16 points along with two steals. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Less helpful for Cincinnati was Dan Skillings Jr.'s abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, West Virginia's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell 93-81 to the Horned Frogs. West Virginia has not had much luck with TCU recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The losing side was boosted by Jesse Edwards, who dropped a double-double on 36 points and 13 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

The Bearcats' defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 17-13. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 62.3 points per game. As for the Mountaineers, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost eight of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-21 record this season.

Cincinnati came up short against West Virginia in their previous meeting back in January, falling 69-65. Will Cincinnati have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

West Virginia won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.