Who's Playing

East Carolina @ Cincinnati

Current Records: East Carolina 10-7; Cincinnati 11-6

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats won both of their matches against the East Carolina Pirates last season (60-59 and 74-63) and are aiming for the same result Wednesday. Cincinnati and East Carolina will face off in an American Athletic battle at 9 p.m. ET at Fifth Third Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The matchup between the Bearcats and the Houston Cougars on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Cincinnati falling 72-59 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Cincinnati's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Mika Adams-Woods, who had 19 points, and forward Viktor Lakhin, who had 16 points in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, East Carolina came up short against the Memphis Tigers this past Saturday, falling 69-59. One thing holding the Pirates back was the mediocre play of guard Javon Small, who did not have his best game: he played for 38 minutes with and nine turnovers.

Cincinnati is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Sunday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses put the Bearcats at 11-6 and East Carolina at 10-7. Cincinnati is 3-2 after losses this season, East Carolina 4-2.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN University

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Bearcats are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cincinnati have won ten out of their last 11 games against East Carolina.