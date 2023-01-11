Who's Playing
East Carolina @ Cincinnati
Current Records: East Carolina 10-7; Cincinnati 11-6
What to Know
The Cincinnati Bearcats won both of their matches against the East Carolina Pirates last season (60-59 and 74-63) and are aiming for the same result Wednesday. Cincinnati and East Carolina will face off in an American Athletic battle at 9 p.m. ET at Fifth Third Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The matchup between the Bearcats and the Houston Cougars on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Cincinnati falling 72-59 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Cincinnati's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Mika Adams-Woods, who had 19 points, and forward Viktor Lakhin, who had 16 points in addition to six boards.
Meanwhile, East Carolina came up short against the Memphis Tigers this past Saturday, falling 69-59. One thing holding the Pirates back was the mediocre play of guard Javon Small, who did not have his best game: he played for 38 minutes with and nine turnovers.
Cincinnati is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Sunday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
The losses put the Bearcats at 11-6 and East Carolina at 10-7. Cincinnati is 3-2 after losses this season, East Carolina 4-2.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $3.00
Odds
The Bearcats are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cincinnati have won ten out of their last 11 games against East Carolina.
- Mar 10, 2022 - Cincinnati 74 vs. East Carolina 63
- Jan 30, 2022 - Cincinnati 60 vs. East Carolina 59
- Jan 12, 2022 - Cincinnati 79 vs. East Carolina 71
- Mar 07, 2021 - Cincinnati 82 vs. East Carolina 69
- Feb 16, 2020 - Cincinnati 70 vs. East Carolina 67
- Jan 19, 2020 - Cincinnati 82 vs. East Carolina 57
- Jan 05, 2019 - East Carolina 73 vs. Cincinnati 71
- Jan 20, 2018 - Cincinnati 86 vs. East Carolina 60
- Jan 15, 2017 - Cincinnati 55 vs. East Carolina 46
- Feb 27, 2016 - Cincinnati 65 vs. East Carolina 56
- Feb 13, 2016 - Cincinnati 75 vs. East Carolina 60