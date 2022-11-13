Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky @ Cincinnati

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 1-1; Cincinnati 2-0

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Eastern Kentucky Colonels will be on the road. They will square off against the Cincinnati Bearcats at noon ET on Sunday at Fifth Third Arena. Cincinnati should still be riding high after a victory, while the Colonels will be looking to right the ship.

Eastern Kentucky was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 66-60 to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between the Bearcats and the Cleveland State Vikings on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Cincinnati wrapped it up with a 69-58 win at home.

Eastern Kentucky's defeat took them down to 1-1 while Cincinnati's victory pulled them up to 2-0. We'll see if Eastern Kentucky can steal Cincinnati's luck or if Cincinnati records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.