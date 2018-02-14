How to watch Cincinnati vs. Houston: TV, times, streaming online, predictions, line, pick
The Bearcats bring a 16-game winning streak to Houston where their perfect league record is on the line
The Cincinnati Bearcats have won 16 consecutive games and have shown no signs of slowing as a promising postseason looms.
However they face a tough task on Thursday night to keep that streak alive as they hit the road to face a Houston team that put a scare into them earlier this season. Not only is Houston desperate to bolster its dossier, but it has also been unbeatable -- literally -- on its home court this season.
Mick Cronin's team has lost just twice all season -- once on a neutral site, and once on the road -- and could use a win here to catapult into the conversation as an outside contender to be a 1 seed come Selection Sunday.
Viewing information
- When: Thursday, 7:00 pm ET
- Where: H&PE Arena in Houston, Texas
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- LIVE stream: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.
Odds and analysis
- Check Sportsline's College Basketball pick sheet for all your daily odds and predictions.
