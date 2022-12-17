Who's Playing

La Salle @ Cincinnati

Current Records: La Salle 5-5; Cincinnati 7-4

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats will look to defend their home court Saturday against the La Salle Explorers at 2 p.m. ET. Cincinnati should still be riding high after a big win, while La Salle will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Bearcats took their matchup against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks on Wednesday by a conclusive 103-76 score. Guard David DeJulius (22 points) and guard Landers Nolley II (20 points) were the top scorers for Cincinnati. Landers Nolley II's performance made up for a slower game against the Xavier Musketeers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, La Salle came up short against the Drexel Dragons on Saturday, falling 65-58. Forward Hassan Drame had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 32 minutes but putting up just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Cincinnati is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

La Salle's loss took them down to 5-5 while Cincinnati's victory pulled them up to 7-4. David DeJulius will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 22 points on Wednesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if La Salle's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Bearcats are a big 13-point favorite against the Explorers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.