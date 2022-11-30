Who's Playing

New Jersey Tech @ Cincinnati

Current Records: New Jersey Tech 1-5; Cincinnati 4-3

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats will look to defend their home court Wednesday against the New Jersey Tech Highlanders at 7 p.m. ET. Cincinnati should still be feeling good after a victory, while New Jersey Tech will be looking to right the ship.

The Bearcats have more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Louisville Cardinals last week. Cincinnati took down U of L 81-62. Cincinnati got double-digit scores from four players: guard David DeJulius (26), guard Landers Nolley II (21), forward Viktor Lakhin (12), and guard Mika Adams-Woods (10). DeJulius hadn't helped his team much against the Ohio State Buckeyes last Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 62-57 to the Wagner Seahawks.

The Bearcats are the favorite in this one, with an expected 19-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Cincinnati's win brought them up to 4-3 while New Jersey Tech's defeat pulled them down to 1-5. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cincinnati ranks 27th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.6 on average. Less enviably, the Highlanders are 361st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 8.5 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against New Jersey Tech.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Bearcats are a big 19-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.