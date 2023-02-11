Who's Playing

South Florida @ Cincinnati

Current Records: South Florida 10-14; Cincinnati 16-9

What to Know

Get ready for an American Athletic battle as the Cincinnati Bearcats and the South Florida Bulls will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fifth Third Arena. Bragging rights belong to Cincinnati for now since they're up 9-2 across their past 11 matchups.

The Bearcats came up short against the Tulane Green Wave on Tuesday, falling 101-94. Cincinnati got double-digit scores from four players: guard Landers Nolley II (26), forward Ody Oguama (16), guard David DeJulius (12), and guard Mika Adams-Woods (11).

Meanwhile, the game between South Florida and the Memphis Tigers on Wednesday was not particularly close, with South Florida falling 99-81. Despite the defeat, South Florida got a solid performance out of guard Tyler Harris, who had 28 points.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. If the Bulls want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Bearcats' Landers Nolley II, who shot 6-for-15 from downtown and finished with 26 points and eight rebounds, and Ody Oguama, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 13 boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cincinnati have won nine out of their last 11 games against South Florida.