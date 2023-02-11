Who's Playing
South Florida @ Cincinnati
Current Records: South Florida 10-14; Cincinnati 16-9
What to Know
Get ready for an American Athletic battle as the Cincinnati Bearcats and the South Florida Bulls will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fifth Third Arena. Bragging rights belong to Cincinnati for now since they're up 9-2 across their past 11 matchups.
The Bearcats came up short against the Tulane Green Wave on Tuesday, falling 101-94. Cincinnati got double-digit scores from four players: guard Landers Nolley II (26), forward Ody Oguama (16), guard David DeJulius (12), and guard Mika Adams-Woods (11).
Meanwhile, the game between South Florida and the Memphis Tigers on Wednesday was not particularly close, with South Florida falling 99-81. Despite the defeat, South Florida got a solid performance out of guard Tyler Harris, who had 28 points.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. If the Bulls want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Bearcats' Landers Nolley II, who shot 6-for-15 from downtown and finished with 26 points and eight rebounds, and Ody Oguama, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 13 boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Cincinnati have won nine out of their last 11 games against South Florida.
- Jan 18, 2023 - Cincinnati 85 vs. South Florida 69
- Feb 26, 2022 - South Florida 56 vs. Cincinnati 54
- Feb 09, 2022 - Cincinnati 70 vs. South Florida 59
- Dec 16, 2020 - South Florida 74 vs. Cincinnati 71
- Mar 03, 2020 - Cincinnati 79 vs. South Florida 67
- Jan 15, 2019 - Cincinnati 82 vs. South Florida 74
- Jan 13, 2018 - Cincinnati 78 vs. South Florida 55
- Feb 15, 2017 - Cincinnati 68 vs. South Florida 54
- Jan 29, 2017 - Cincinnati 94 vs. South Florida 53
- Feb 04, 2016 - Cincinnati 88 vs. South Florida 57
- Jan 10, 2016 - Cincinnati 54 vs. South Florida 51