Who's Playing

Temple @ Cincinnati

Regular Season Records: Temple 16-15; Cincinnati 20-11

What to Know

The Temple Owls and the Cincinnati Bearcats are set to clash at 3 p.m. ET March 10 at Dickies Arena in the second round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament. The Bearcats will be strutting in after a win while Temple will be stumbling in from a loss.

Temple was just a bucket shy of a victory on Sunday and fell 83-82 to the Tulane Green Wave. Despite the defeat, Temple got a solid performance out of forward Jamille Reynolds, who had 17 points in addition to five blocks and five boards. Reynolds had some trouble finding his footing against the UCF Knights last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They blew past the SMU Mustangs 97-74 on Sunday. Cincinnati got double-digit scores from four players: guard David DeJulius (30), guard Landers Nolley II (24), guard Jeremiah Davenport (12), and guard Mika Adams-Woods (11).

Temple's defeat took them down to 16-15 while Cincinnati's win pulled them up to 20-11. David DeJulius will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 30 points and six assists on Sunday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Temple's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET

Friday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cincinnati have won ten out of their last 15 games against Temple.