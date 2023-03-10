Who's Playing
Temple @ Cincinnati
Regular Season Records: Temple 16-15; Cincinnati 20-11
What to Know
The Temple Owls and the Cincinnati Bearcats are set to clash at 3 p.m. ET March 10 at Dickies Arena in the second round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament. The Bearcats will be strutting in after a win while Temple will be stumbling in from a loss.
Temple was just a bucket shy of a victory on Sunday and fell 83-82 to the Tulane Green Wave. Despite the defeat, Temple got a solid performance out of forward Jamille Reynolds, who had 17 points in addition to five blocks and five boards. Reynolds had some trouble finding his footing against the UCF Knights last week, so this was a step in the right direction.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They blew past the SMU Mustangs 97-74 on Sunday. Cincinnati got double-digit scores from four players: guard David DeJulius (30), guard Landers Nolley II (24), guard Jeremiah Davenport (12), and guard Mika Adams-Woods (11).
Temple's defeat took them down to 16-15 while Cincinnati's win pulled them up to 20-11. David DeJulius will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 30 points and six assists on Sunday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Temple's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Cincinnati have won ten out of their last 15 games against Temple.
- Feb 22, 2023 - Cincinnati 88 vs. Temple 83
- Jan 01, 2023 - Temple 70 vs. Cincinnati 61
- Feb 20, 2022 - Temple 75 vs. Cincinnati 71
- Jan 25, 2022 - Temple 61 vs. Cincinnati 58
- Feb 12, 2021 - Cincinnati 71 vs. Temple 69
- Feb 04, 2021 - Cincinnati 63 vs. Temple 60
- Mar 07, 2020 - Cincinnati 64 vs. Temple 63
- Jan 22, 2020 - Cincinnati 89 vs. Temple 82
- Jan 27, 2019 - Cincinnati 72 vs. Temple 68
- Jan 24, 2018 - Cincinnati 75 vs. Temple 42
- Jan 04, 2018 - Cincinnati 55 vs. Temple 53
- Jan 18, 2017 - Cincinnati 81 vs. Temple 74
- Dec 28, 2016 - Cincinnati 56 vs. Temple 50
- Jan 16, 2016 - Temple 67 vs. Cincinnati 65
- Dec 29, 2015 - Temple 77 vs. Cincinnati 70