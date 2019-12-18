How to watch Cincinnati vs. Tennessee: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

No. 21 Tennessee @ Cincinnati

Current Records: Tennessee 7-2; Cincinnati 6-4

What to Know

The #21 Tennessee Volunteers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Cincinnati Bearcats at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fifth Third Arena. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

The Volunteers were close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 51-47 to the Memphis Tigers. One thing holding Tennessee back was the mediocre play of G Lamonte Turner, who did not have his best game; he finished with only five points on 1-for-11 shooting in his 39 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 67-66. Their loss shouldn't obscure the performances of G Keith Williams, who had 15 points in addition to seven rebounds and three blocks, and C Chris Vogt, who had 16 points along with seven rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Volunteers are expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past two games.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN2

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Volunteers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bearcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 130

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.