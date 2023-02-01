Who's Playing
Tulsa @ Cincinnati
Current Records: Tulsa 5-15; Cincinnati 14-8
What to Know
The Cincinnati Bearcats and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 1 at Fifth Third Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Cincinnati winning the first 90-69 at home and Tulsa taking the second 83-77.
The Bearcats were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 75-69 to the Houston Cougars. Cincinnati's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Landers Nolley II, who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 24 points and six rebounds.
Meanwhile, the contest between the Golden Hurricane and the Memphis Tigers on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Tulsa falling 80-68 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Forward Tim Dalger (17 points) and guard Sam Griffin (15 points) were the top scorers for Tulsa.
When the two teams previously met in February of last year, Cincinnati was in the race but had to settle for second with an 83-77 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Cincinnati have won ten out of their last 13 games against Tulsa.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Tulsa 83 vs. Cincinnati 77
- Jan 20, 2022 - Cincinnati 90 vs. Tulsa 69
- Feb 24, 2021 - Cincinnati 70 vs. Tulsa 69
- Jan 02, 2021 - Tulsa 70 vs. Cincinnati 66
- Jan 08, 2020 - Cincinnati 75 vs. Tulsa 44
- Jan 24, 2019 - Cincinnati 88 vs. Tulsa 64
- Jan 10, 2019 - Cincinnati 70 vs. Tulsa 65
- Feb 25, 2018 - Cincinnati 82 vs. Tulsa 74
- Mar 10, 2017 - Cincinnati 80 vs. Tulsa 61
- Feb 18, 2017 - Cincinnati 80 vs. Tulsa 60
- Feb 01, 2017 - Cincinnati 57 vs. Tulsa 55
- Feb 18, 2016 - Tulsa 70 vs. Cincinnati 68
- Jan 02, 2016 - Cincinnati 76 vs. Tulsa 57