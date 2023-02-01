Who's Playing

Tulsa @ Cincinnati

Current Records: Tulsa 5-15; Cincinnati 14-8

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 1 at Fifth Third Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Cincinnati winning the first 90-69 at home and Tulsa taking the second 83-77.

The Bearcats were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 75-69 to the Houston Cougars. Cincinnati's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Landers Nolley II, who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 24 points and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the contest between the Golden Hurricane and the Memphis Tigers on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Tulsa falling 80-68 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Forward Tim Dalger (17 points) and guard Sam Griffin (15 points) were the top scorers for Tulsa.

When the two teams previously met in February of last year, Cincinnati was in the race but had to settle for second with an 83-77 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cincinnati have won ten out of their last 13 games against Tulsa.