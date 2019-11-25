How to watch Cincinnati vs. Valparaiso: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Cincinnati vs. Valparaiso basketball game
Who's Playing
Cincinnati (home) vs. Valparaiso (away)
Current Records: Cincinnati 3-2; Valparaiso 4-2
What to Know
The Cincinnati Bearcats will take on the Valparaiso Crusaders at 5:45 p.m. ET on Monday at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center.
The point spread favored Cincinnati, but luck did not. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, the Bowling Green Falcons took down Cincinnati 91-84. The Bearcats got double-digit scores from four players: G Jaevin Cumberland (21), G Chris McNeal (17), G Jarron Cumberland (11), and C Chris Vogt (10).
Meanwhile, Valpo also played a game with a lot of turnovers (29) and lost 84-59 to the Nevada Wolf Pack. G Javon Freeman put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 5:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
