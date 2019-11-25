How to watch Cincinnati vs. Valparaiso: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Cincinnati (home) vs. Valparaiso (away)

Current Records: Cincinnati 3-2; Valparaiso 4-2

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats will take on the Valparaiso Crusaders at 5:45 p.m. ET on Monday at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center.

The point spread favored Cincinnati, but luck did not. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, the Bowling Green Falcons took down Cincinnati 91-84. The Bearcats got double-digit scores from four players: G Jaevin Cumberland (21), G Chris McNeal (17), G Jarron Cumberland (11), and C Chris Vogt (10).

Meanwhile, Valpo also played a game with a lot of turnovers (29) and lost 84-59 to the Nevada Wolf Pack. G Javon Freeman put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 5:45 p.m. ET

Monday at 5:45 p.m. ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.