How to watch Cincinnati vs. Vermont: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Cincinnati (home) vs. Vermont (away)

Current Records: Cincinnati 5-2; Vermont 6-3

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Vermont Catamounts at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Fifth Third Arena.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 26 turnovers, Cincinnati took down the UNLV Rebels 72-65 on Saturday. The Bearcats' success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Keith Williams, who had 14 points along with eight rebounds, and G Jarron Cumberland, who had 20 points and five assists along with six boards.

Meanwhile, Vermont ended up a good deal behind the Yale Bulldogs when they played, losing 65-52.

The Bearcats are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.

Cincinnati's victory lifted them to 5-2 while Vermont's defeat dropped them down to 6-3. We'll see if the Bearcats can repeat their recent success or if Vermont bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Bearcats are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Catamounts.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 132

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.