Who's Playing

Virginia Tech @ Cincinnati

Regular Season Records: Virginia Tech 19-14; Cincinnati 21-12

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies and the Cincinnati Bearcats are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET March 15 at Madison Square Garden in the first round of the NIT. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Hokies as they lost 97-77 to the NC State Wolfpack last week. Guard Hunter Cattoor had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 32 minutes but putting up just nine points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati suffered a grim 69-48 defeat to the Houston Cougars this past Saturday. Guard Landers Nolley II (14 points) was the top scorer for Cincinnati.

A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Virginia Tech is 34th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.9 on average. To make matters even worse for Virginia Tech, Cincinnati comes into the game boasting the 26th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.6.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.