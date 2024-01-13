Who's Playing

Boston College Eagles @ Clemson Tigers

Current Records: Boston College 10-5, Clemson 11-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Clemson is 8-2 against Boston College since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Littlejohn Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The matchup between Clemson and Va. Tech on Wednesday hardly resembled the 51-50 effort from their previous meeting. The Tigers took a hard 87-72 fall against the Hokies. Clemson just can't catch a break and has now endured three defeats in a row.

Clemson's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Ian Schieffelin, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds, and Chauncey Wiggins who scored 12 points.

Meanwhile, the Eagles came up short against the Orange on Wednesday and fell 69-59. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Boston College in their matchups with Syracuse: they've now lost 11 in a row.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Devin McGlockton, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 14 rebounds. Those 14 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him.

The Tigers bumped their record down to 11-4 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Eagles, their loss ended a five-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 10-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Clemson haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Boston College struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.3 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Clemson came up short against Boston College in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, falling 62-54. Will Clemson have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Clemson has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Boston College.