Who's Playing

Davidson Wildcats @ Clemson Tigers

Current Records: Davidson 2-0, Clemson 2-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina

Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Clemson Tigers will face off against the Davidson Wildcats at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Harrah's Cherokee Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Friday, in a tight matchup that could have gone either way, the Tigers made off with a 77-76 win over the Blazers. The win made it back-to-back wins for Clemson.

Clemson can attribute much of their success to PJ Hall, who earned 27 points along with 9 rebounds. Ian Schieffelin was another key contributor, earning 8 points.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 31.6% better than the opposition, a fact Davidson proved on Friday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Terrapins and snuck past 64-61.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Davidson to victory, but perhaps none more so than Bobby Durkin, who earned 16 points. Another player making a difference was Angelo Brizzi, who earned 10 points along with 6 steals.

The Tigers' victory bumped their record up to 2-0. As for the Wildcats, their win bumped their record up to an identical 2-0.

Clemson strolled past Davidson in their previous matchup back in November of 2016 by a score of 95-78. Will Clemson repeat their success, or does Davidson have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Clemson won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.