Who's Playing

Florida State Seminoles @ Clemson Tigers

Current Records: Florida State 14-12, Clemson 18-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 7:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 7:45 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles are set to tip at 7:45 p.m. ET on February 24th at Littlejohn Coliseum. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 15 more assists than your opponent, a fact Clemson proved on Wednesday. Everything went their way against the Yellow Jackets as the Tigers made off with a 81-57 victory.

Chase Hunter was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 18 points along with six assists and six rebounds. He didn't help Clemson's cause all that much against the Wolfpack on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Ian Schieffelin was another key contributor, scoring 19 points.

Meanwhile, Florida State finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They walked away with an 84-76 victory over the Eagles on Tuesday. The score was all tied up 43-43 at the break, but Florida State was the better team in the second half.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Florida State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jamir Watkins, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Chandler Jackson, who scored 19 points along with three steals.

The Tigers pushed their record up to 18-8 with that victory, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Seminoles, their victory ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 14-12.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Clemson hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.9 points per game. However, it's not like Florida State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Clemson was able to grind out a solid win over the Seminoles in their previous matchup back in January, winning 78-67. Will Clemson repeat their success, or do the Seminoles have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Clemson has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Florida State.