Who's Playing

N. Carolina Tar Heels @ Clemson Tigers

Current Records: N. Carolina 10-3, Clemson 11-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The N. Carolina Tar Heels and the Clemson Tigers will face off in an ACC clash at 12:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on N. Carolina, who comes in off a win.

N. Carolina had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 28.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Tuesday. They rang in the new year with a 70-57 win over the Panthers. Despite the victory, that was the fewest points N. Carolina has scored all season.

Among those leading the charge was Armando Bacot, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Clemson on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 95-82 to the Hurricanes. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Clemson in their matchups with Miami: they've now lost four in a row.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Joseph Girard III, who scored 18 points along with five assists. Another player making a difference was Ian Schieffelin, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Tar Heels' win was their third straight on the road dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 10-3. As for the Tigers, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-2.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. N. Carolina hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 85 points per game. However, it's not like Clemson struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

N. Carolina took their victory against Clemson when the teams last played back in February of 2023 by a conclusive 91-71. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Carolina since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

N. Carolina has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Clemson.