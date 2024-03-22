Who's Playing

New Mexico Lobos @ Clemson Tigers

Current Records: New Mexico 22-9, Clemson 21-10

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 22, 2024 at 3:10 p.m. ET

Friday, March 22, 2024 at 3:10 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: tru TV

tru TV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The New Mexico Lobos and the Clemson Tigers are set to clash at 3:10 p.m. ET on Friday at FedExForum in a Mountain West postseason contest. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, New Mexico will stroll into this one as the favorite.

New Mexico entered their tilt with San Diego State with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. The Lobos walked away with a 68-61 win over the Aztecs on Saturday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead New Mexico to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jaelen House, who scored 28 points along with five rebounds and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of JT Toppin, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Clemson had to start their season on the road on Wednesday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 76-55 walloping at the hands of the Eagles.

Despite their defeat, Clemson saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. PJ Hall, who scored 21 points, was perhaps the best of all. Less helpful for Clemson was Chase Hunter's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Lobos are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 26-9 record this season. As for the Tigers, their defeat dropped their record down to 21-11.

Odds

New Mexico is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Clemson, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The over/under is 149.5 points.

