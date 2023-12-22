Who's Playing

Queens Royals @ Clemson Tigers

Current Records: Queens 6-7, Clemson 9-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Queens Royals will head out on the road to face off against the Clemson Tigers at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Littlejohn Coliseum. Queens is hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 17.3% worse than the opposition, a fact Queens found out the hard way on Tuesday. They suffered a bruising 84-65 defeat at the hands of the Bears.

Meanwhile, after a string of nine wins, Clemson's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell just short of the Tigers by a score of 79-77.

Despite their defeat, Clemson saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Chauncey Wiggins, who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Wiggins has scored all season. Ian Schieffelin was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Royals now have a losing record at 6-7. As for the Tigers, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Queens have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Clemson struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.