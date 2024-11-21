Who's Playing

Radford Highlanders @ Clemson Tigers

Current Records: Radford 4-1, Clemson 3-1

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Clemson. They will look to defend their home court on Thursday against the Radford Highlanders at 7:00 p.m. ET at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Clemson is probably headed into the game with a chip on their shoulder considering Boise State just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Sunday. They fell 84-71 to the Broncos. The loss was the Tigers' first of the season.

The losing side was boosted by Chase Hunter, who went 12 for 21 en route to 30 points plus six assists and three steals.

Clemson struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Radford). They put a hurting on Southern Virginia to the tune of 96-50 on Monday. The victory was nothing new for the Highlanders as they're now sitting on four straight.

Having lost for the first time this season, Clemson fell to 3-1. As for Radford, their win bumped their record up to 4-1.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's matchup: Clemson has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9 threes per game. However, it's not like Radford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.6. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Clemson against Radford in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, as the squad secured a 93-58 victory. In that match, Clemson amassed a halftime lead of 49-23, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Thursday.

Odds

Clemson is a big 19.5-point favorite against Radford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 19-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Clemson has won both of the games they've played against Radford in the last 6 years.