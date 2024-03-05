Who's Playing

Syracuse Orange @ Clemson Tigers

Current Records: Syracuse 20-10, Clemson 20-9

What to Know

Clemson and Syracuse are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2017, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Littlejohn Coliseum.

After a string of three wins, Clemson's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They wound up with the same score they had in their last game (69-62), but sadly the team found themselves on the wrong side of the score this time. They didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Ian Schieffelin, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 14 rebounds. He hasn't dropped below 11 rebounds for three straight games. Another player making a difference was Chauncey Wiggins, who scored 12 points.

Meanwhile, Syracuse had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 6.7 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They walked away with an 82-76 victory over the Cardinals. The over/under was set at 157.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Among those leading the charge was Chris Bell, who scored 23 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks. He didn't help Syracuse's cause all that much against Va. Tech on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this game. The team also got some help courtesy of Judah Mintz, who scored 21 points along with five assists and two steals.

The Tigers' loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 20-9. As for the Orange, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 20-10 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Clemson hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.8 points per game. However, it's not like Syracuse struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, Clemson is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-2-1 against the spread).

Odds

Clemson is a big 9.5-point favorite against Syracuse, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 153 points.

Series History

Clemson and Syracuse both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.