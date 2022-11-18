Who's Playing

Bellarmine @ Clemson

Current Records: Bellarmine 2-1; Clemson 2-1

What to Know

The Clemson Tigers will play host again and welcome the Bellarmine Knights to Littlejohn Coliseum, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Friday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Clemson and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as the Tigers wrapped it up with an 81-70 win at home. Clemson got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was guard Alex Hemenway out in front picking up 18 points.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine took their matchup at home on Monday with ease, bagging an 86-46 win over the Campbellsville-Harrodsburg Pioneers.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 2-1. With back-to-back wins few and far between for both teams -- they're both 0-1 after winning this year -- a victory will be a boon for either squad.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.