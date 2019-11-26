How to watch Clemson vs. Colorado: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Clemson vs. Colorado basketball game
Who's Playing
Clemson (home) vs. No. 21 Colorado (away)
Current Records: Clemson 5-1; Colorado 4-0
What to Know
The #21 Colorado Buffaloes will take on the Clemson Tigers at 11:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Colorado skips in on four wins and Clemson on five.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, the Buffaloes took down the Wyoming Cowboys 56-41 on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Clemson escaped with a win against the TCU Horned Frogs by the margin of a single basket, 62-60. Clemson can attribute much of their success to G Tevin Mack, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points and nine boards.
Their wins bumped Colorado to 4-0 and Clemson to 5-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Buffaloes and the Tigers clash.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Maui Invitational scores, schedule
A look at what to expect from this year's Maui Invitational, and who might come out on top
-
Virginia Tech makes statement vs. MSU
No other preseason No. 1 team this century has started as poorly through its first five games...
-
AP voter ranks UC after it lost Sunday
The Bearcats only appeared on one (nonsensical) ballot this week
-
No. 3 Michigan State upset by Hokies
The Spartans dropped their second game of the young season with a loss to the Hokies in Maui
-
Coaches poll: Duke, UL, MSU are top 3
The biggest riser this week is Baylor, which had a terrific weekend in tournament play
-
AP Top 25: Duke stays at No. 1
The Blue Devils kept their spot atop the college basketball rankings after another flawless...
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...