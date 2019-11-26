How to watch Clemson vs. Colorado: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Clemson (home) vs. No. 21 Colorado (away)

Current Records: Clemson 5-1; Colorado 4-0

What to Know

The #21 Colorado Buffaloes will take on the Clemson Tigers at 11:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Colorado skips in on four wins and Clemson on five.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, the Buffaloes took down the Wyoming Cowboys 56-41 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Clemson escaped with a win against the TCU Horned Frogs by the margin of a single basket, 62-60. Clemson can attribute much of their success to G Tevin Mack, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points and nine boards.

Their wins bumped Colorado to 4-0 and Clemson to 5-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Buffaloes and the Tigers clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.