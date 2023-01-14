Who's Playing

Duke @ Clemson

Current Records: Duke 13-4; Clemson 14-3

What to Know

The Clemson Tigers lost both of their matches to the #24 Duke Blue Devils last season on scores of 69-71 and 64-82, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Tigers and Duke will face off in an ACC battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

Clemson strolled past the Louisville Cardinals with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the matchup 83-70. Four players on Clemson scored in the double digits: forward Hunter Tyson (28), guard Chase Hunter (13), center PJ Hall (10), and guard Brevin Galloway (10).

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Panthers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Duke proved too difficult a challenge. The Blue Devils netted a 77-69 victory. Among those leading the charge for them was center Kyle Filipowski, who posted a double-double on 28 points and 15 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Tigers to 14-3 and Duke to 13-4. On Wednesday Clemson relied heavily on Hunter Tyson, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 11 boards. It will be up to Duke's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Duke have won seven out of their last nine games against Clemson.