Who's Playing

Florida State @ Clemson

Current Records: Florida State 8-18; Clemson 18-7

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Seminoles and the Clemson Tigers will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Littlejohn Coliseum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

FSU came up short against the Pittsburgh Panthers this past Saturday, falling 83-75. The losing side was boosted by guard Jalen Warley, who had 23 points. Warley hadn't helped his team much against the Syracuse Orange last Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Warley's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, Clemson found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 91-71 punch to the gut against the North Carolina Tar Heels this past Saturday. Center PJ Hall (18 points) was the top scorer for the Tigers.

The Seminoles are now 8-18 while Clemson sits at 18-7. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: FSU is stumbling into the contest with the 20th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.6 on average. Clemson's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.10%, which places them 23rd in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida State have won nine out of their last 15 games against Clemson.