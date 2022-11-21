Who's Playing

Loyola-Maryland @ Clemson

Current Records: Loyola-Maryland 2-2; Clemson 4-1

What to Know

The Clemson Tigers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 21 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Clemson beat the Bellarmine Knights 76-66 on Friday. Five players on Clemson scored in the double digits: guard Chase Hunter (15), guard Brevin Galloway (14), forward Ian Schieffelin (13), forward Hunter Tyson (11), and center PJ Hall (10).

Meanwhile, Loyola-Maryland took their game against the Washington College Shoremen on Thursday by a conclusive 81-53 score.

Their wins bumped Clemson to 4-1 and Loyola-Maryland to 2-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Tigers and the Greyhounds clash.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.