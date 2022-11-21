Who's Playing
Loyola-Maryland @ Clemson
Current Records: Loyola-Maryland 2-2; Clemson 4-1
What to Know
The Clemson Tigers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 21 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Clemson beat the Bellarmine Knights 76-66 on Friday. Five players on Clemson scored in the double digits: guard Chase Hunter (15), guard Brevin Galloway (14), forward Ian Schieffelin (13), forward Hunter Tyson (11), and center PJ Hall (10).
Meanwhile, Loyola-Maryland took their game against the Washington College Shoremen on Thursday by a conclusive 81-53 score.
Their wins bumped Clemson to 4-1 and Loyola-Maryland to 2-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Tigers and the Greyhounds clash.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.