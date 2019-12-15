How to watch Clemson vs. South Carolina: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Clemson vs. South Carolina basketball game
Who's Playing
South Carolina @ Clemson
Current Records: South Carolina 6-4; Clemson 5-4
What to Know
The Clemson Tigers are 3-1 against the South Carolina Gamecocks since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 5 p.m. ET at Littlejohn Coliseum. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.
Clemson ended up a good deal behind the Florida State Seminoles when they played last week, losing 72-53. G Al-Amir Dawes wasn't much of a difference maker for Clemson; he finished with 13 points on 5-for-13 shooting and turned the ball over six times in his 34 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, USC suffered a grim 76-56 defeat to the Houston Cougars last week. F Maik Kotsar (12 points) and G A.J. Lawson (10 points) were the top scorers for USC.
The Tigers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Tigers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 137
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Clemson have won three out of their last four games against South Carolina.
- Dec 22, 2018 - Clemson 78 vs. South Carolina 68
- Dec 19, 2017 - Clemson 64 vs. South Carolina 48
- Dec 21, 2016 - Clemson 62 vs. South Carolina 60
- Dec 18, 2015 - South Carolina 65 vs. Clemson 59
