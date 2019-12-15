How to watch Clemson vs. South Carolina: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

South Carolina @ Clemson

Current Records: South Carolina 6-4; Clemson 5-4

What to Know

The Clemson Tigers are 3-1 against the South Carolina Gamecocks since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 5 p.m. ET at Littlejohn Coliseum. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

Clemson ended up a good deal behind the Florida State Seminoles when they played last week, losing 72-53. G Al-Amir Dawes wasn't much of a difference maker for Clemson; he finished with 13 points on 5-for-13 shooting and turned the ball over six times in his 34 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, USC suffered a grim 76-56 defeat to the Houston Cougars last week. F Maik Kotsar (12 points) and G A.J. Lawson (10 points) were the top scorers for USC.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 137

Series History

Clemson have won three out of their last four games against South Carolina.